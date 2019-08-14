Living in Malaysia: What’s It Like?

The people of any country always think that people from other countries have better lives, but that is usually not the case. You know what they say, the grass is always greener on the other side. This is particularly the case with the people from Malaysia. And if you are one of those who has lived in Malaysia or a native then this guide would be very interesting for you because here I am going to tell you about this country.

Your life in Malaysia can be very simple and beautiful while it may be stressful at the same time. Malaysia can be considered a crossroad of cultures and you can meet people from different parts of the world here. Nowadays, Malaysia is moving forward and people expect a bright future. Malaysia is in the South-East of Asia and has a lot of cultural variety. Once you spend a few months in Malaysia I can be a life-changing experience. There are a few facts that you should know about Malaysia and I am sure you will enjoy it.

All Malaysians are equal

Malaysia consists of groups of different types of people and each group has its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, you have the freedom of religion, and you can live according to your religion without any problems, but if you want to be Malay then you have to be Muslim.

They Never Changed Their Government

This thing looks strange but it is the truth that after getting independence from the United Kingdom in 1957 the government of Malaysia was never changed. The reason for it is that the winning party represents the Malays, however, other parties are Chinese, Indians and some independents.

There is Freedom of Speech

In Malaysia, you will find the freedom of speech but the Government still have very strict control over the media and the people are not allowed to post against any religion even on Twitter and Facebook. While the programs on TV is also controlled.

Entertainment in Malaysia

There are a lot of entertainment sources in Malaysia such as you can join the sports groups for the physical activities, you can go to bars that are legal by the government. Furthermore, this rich country can offer you a lot of interesting places to visit.

Education Standards

Education is Malaysia is one of the most prominent things. And there is no doubt that every country focuses on providing quality education, if you are concerned about the education of your child then no worries the government is working hard to make the education cheap and awesome.