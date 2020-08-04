Why Living and Studying in Canada is so Awesome – 2020 Review

Studying in a foreign country is often described as the best experience possible. You are both going to learn how to live on your own and you are going to introduce yourself to the new culture that you probably didn’t have the slightest idea about. However, there is a good number of elements that you should consider when you are about to decide on which country you are going to choose for overseas studying.

We are saying overseas since the highest percentage of US students decide to continue their education in their native country. One of the countries that are most sought-after when it comes to studying abroad is sure, Canada. The country is located on the North American continent, just about the United States. Canada has been declared as the most reputable country in the world in the last couple of years.

At the same time, it was declared as the best country to live and study in. Back in 2016, more than 300,000 students from all over the world studied in one of many reputable colleges. Besides you studying in some of many high-class colleges in the country, you are going to be able to experience the way of life in this country in the best way possible. The only thing you actually need besides all the formalities about the studying itself is to obtain a Canadian eTA.

If you are actually interested in taking a look at all the conditions you need to meet in order to get one of these, click here. Many describe it as a country with the best medical and educational systems of them all. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that so many people are studying in this country. Therefore, we’ve decided to provide you with reasons why it’s a good idea to live and study in this beautiful country.

Affordability

Different from many popular opinions, Canada is not a country that will require you to invest a lot of money into education in one of its colleges. Surely, you are required to pay higher tuition than domestic students. However, this is not so high since the tuition for their students is not as high as the one required in the US. They are not awarded the title of being one of the best countries to study abroad. At the same time, you will need a lot of money for all the other things essential like food, transport, rent, etc. Nobody said it’s cheap, however, it is much lower than in a plethora of other countries.

Exceptional Nature and Large Cities

Since we are talking about one of the wealthiest countries in the world, you are surely going to enjoy the stay in one of its major cities. At the same time, if you opt for a smaller town, you will not make the mistakes since the country is gifted with beautiful and preserved nature. Also, you need to be aware that the highest percentage of the country is covered with nature, you will have a plethora of exceptional sites you can visit from time to time. Even though the Northern part of the country is chiller during the winter days, we are absolutely sure that you are going to love the Southern parts since it has a truly great climate. Anyway, you will not make a mistake, no matter which part you choose. It solely depends on your preferences.

Safety and Friendliness

When we are talking about Canada, we are talking about the safest country in the world. Criminal rates are as low as they can be and there is no danger when it comes to the climate. At the same time, you will quickly witness that Canadians are one of the friendliest people you’re ever going to meet. The country has two native languages, French and English. Since you are opting to study abroad, you are probably fluent in English, therefore, you will have absolutely no problems socializing with native people since all of them are fluent in both of these languages. Also, you will witness that social life is at a pretty high level, which is often admitted by various renowned magazines.

It Doesn’t Matter Where you are from

You shouldn’t worry about some unpleasant situations since Canada is the first country in the world that officially declared multiculturalism back in the early 1970s. Therefore, you can presume that many different cultures call this country home. Therefore, you don’t need to worry at all. The result of this declaration was that Canada is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to the happiness of its citizens. At the same time, the rates of naturalization are growing constantly. One of the reasons for its growth is that country is enormous, but it doesn’t have enough citizens.

Education is Government’s Priority

Maybe you didn’t know, but the country made it official that schooling new students every year. The reason is Canada is in need of new, educated people in order to boost its economy even more. Therefore, the country is made into a perfect habitat for ambitious young people looking for a chance. At the same time, the government made it much easier for foreign students to obtain their student’s visa. Therefore, you absolutely have no reason why you shouldn’t try studying in Canada. You can be sure that you are going to be provided with all the necessary conditions.

Working and Studying

One of the best things about studying in Canada is that you can actually work part-time and study during your free time. There are a couple of options if you are actually interested. In case you are working on campus, you will not be required to apply for a work permit, which is a pretty big relief. On the contrary, if you find a job outside campus, you will be required to actually apply and obtain one of these. It all depends on the type of job you will actually find. However, we are pretty sure that you will not have a hard time obtaining one of these since you already have a student visa.