Liposuction or Coolsculpting: Which Works for Your Body?

When you look in the mirror are you satisfied with your appearance? For 67% of women over the age of 30, the answer is no. It’s time to take control and start feeling proud and confident about your body.

Modern technology makes it easier than ever to reduce fat and slim down without dramatic diet and exercise changes. Two of the most common treatment options are liposuction and coolsculpting. These techniques are very different but have the same result – less body fat and a slimmer body.

So which one is right for you – liposuction or CoolSculpting? Keep reading to find out!

What is Liposuction?

Liposuction is the second most popular plastic surgery procedure in the United States (breast augmentation is the first). Over 265,000 people got liposuction in 2019 and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

Liposuction is an invasive surgery. It is used to remove excess subcutaneous fat – the fat underneath the skin. Liposuction can be used to remove fat from various parts of the body including:

Stomach

Glutes (buttocks)

Chin/neck

Upper arms

Hips/thighs

Back

During a liposuction procedure, the plastic surgeon makes one or more incisions in the area. Then they use a cannula (a suction tool) to remove fat from the treatment area. Individuals are usually under general anesthesia, local anesthesia, or heavy sedation for the procedure.

Benefits of Liposuction

Accoring to Premierplasticsurgery.com, if you are looking for a fat reduction procedure that will dramatically change your body – consider liposuction. It’s an aggressive form of treatment that removes large amounts of fat at one time. Within a week you will notice better contouring and less body fat. And after one to three months you will see complete results from your liposuction procedure.

The recovery time is minimal for most people and with some lifestyle changes, the results can last a lifetime.

Are There Risks to Liposuction?

Liposuction is a form of surgery so there are health risks involved. Patients are at risk of infection or complications from surgery. Side effects after liposuction include bruising, swelling, and soreness. These side effects can last up to three or four months.

There are also side effects from anesthesia including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and chills. If you have side effects from liposuction talk to your doctor right away.

Am I a Good Candidate for Liposuction?

If you have stubborn body fat that you can’t seem to lose using diet and exercise alone, you might be a good candidate for liposuction. Other criteria for liposuction include:

No underlying illnesses or conditions that could negatively affect healing

Nonsmokers (no smoking within 3 months of procedure)

An individual is within 30% of a healthy weight

An individual has skin elasticity/firmness

If you meet those criteria you could be a good match for liposuction. Talk to your doctor or a plastic surgeon to learn more about liposuction and if it could be right for you.

What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is a nonsurgical treatment option to sculpt areas of the body with excess fat. The procedure uses cryolipolysis. Cryolipolysis involves exposing your body to very cold temperatures to destroy fat cells. It works on precise spots of fat deposits on the body.

Coolsculpting is often used for the following body parts:

Stomach/abdomen

Thighs

Back

Upper arm

Under the buttocks

Under the chin

During CoolSculpting a technician will use an applicator on the skin in the treatment area to emit the cold temperature. It will feel cold but it does not damage the skin or the muscles underneath.

The body is able to eliminate the destroyed fat cells naturally. CoolSculpting triggers the immune system to excrete the frozen fat cells.

It may take more than one CoolSculpting visit to see results. If you are looking for nonsurgical treatment options, CoolSculpting might be right for you.

Benefits of CoolSculpting

The biggest benefit of CoolSculpting is that it’s non-invasive. There are no incisions and no anesthesia. There is no recovery time and the procedure is less expensive than liposuction.

You can use CoolSculpting to target certain areas of the body with stubborn fat. It’s fairly precise and the results are noticeable. CoolSculpting is also about half the price of liposuction, so if you’re on a budget you might consider trying CoolSculpting first.

Are There Risks to CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is a relatively risk-free procedure. Some CoolSculpting patients experience side effects like swelling or soreness but they usually resolve in about a week.

Am I a Good Candidate for CoolSculpting?

Every CoolSculpting treatment session can help reduce fat by 20% in an area. So, if you have targeted areas of fat that you want to change, CoolSculpting might be right for you.

To be a good candidate for CoolSculpting you should be at a relatively healthy weight. If you are very overweight or obese, CoolSculpting may not give you the results you are looking for.

Also, if you have a lot of excess skin or loose skin CoolSculpting may not be right for you. It can target fat but cannot change skin elasticity.

Finally, you are not a good candidate for Coolsculpting if you have a chronic illness or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Talk to your doctor before you schedule an appointment for CoolSculpting.

Liposuction or Coolsculpting – It’s Your Choice

When it comes to health and wellness there is no single solution that works for everyone. But the more you educate yourself on your options, the more informed decisions you can make.

Liposuction and CoolSculpting are both common aesthetic procedures to remove fat. While liposuction is an invasive procedure it provides more noticeable results than CoolSculpting which is non-invasive.

It’s your body and your choice whether you want to have liposuction or CoolSculpting. Whichever you choose, talk to your doctor first.