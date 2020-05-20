Lindsey Pelas New Bikini Pictures on Instagram are Smoking Hot

Model and Instagram star, Lindsey Pelas, has new photos and they are smoking hot! She posed in a racy, sexy, barely-there purple bikini.

Lindsey was an instant social media superstar due to her voluptuous body, perfect curves and piercing green eyes. This Lousiana beauty says that she was “genetically gifted”.

Pelas (29) is also the host and founder of the “Eyes Up Here” podcast, which is streamed weekly on Focus TV. She currently models for multiple brands and has also been featured in publications including Maxim, GQ and Glamour.