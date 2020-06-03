Hulk Hogan’s Wife, Linda, Banned From AEW Over Racial Slurs

The president of “All Elite Wrestling” has officially placed a ban on Hulk Hogan and his wife Linda from all events. Tony Khan, the president of AEW, made the announcement in response to the protests in America surrounding the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

With many of the protests escalate into looting and violence, Linda Hogan took upon herself to comment on “afro Americans” who, she believes, are responsible for the violent turn of the demonstrations.

“Watching the looting. It’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized”, she wrote in a tweet that she has since taken down.

Linda Hogan has apparently been banned from all AEW shows for this tweet pic.twitter.com/0vJqrqPrO2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2020

Khan responded earlier today with a ban on her from attending any future events. “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows,” he tweeted. “Congratulations”.

You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020

The ban on Hulk Hugan is likely from the racist spree of comments he made in 2015 that resulted in getting fired from the WWE and erased from the Hall Of Fame, though he later rejoined the WWE company a few years later.