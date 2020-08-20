5 Tips For Forming A Limited Company In Ireland – 2020 Guide

With a low corporate tax rate and business-friendly policies, starting a new business venture in Ireland is a great way to enter the European market. However, if you are not familiar with requirements the process can be difficult to manage alone. This article aims to guide you through the process of forming a limited company in Ireland whether you are expanding an overseas business or forming a new stand-alone company.

Whatever the case may be, there are some essential pieces of information you should have before you begin.

Benefits of a Limited Liability Company

When you register a limited company, it becomes a separate legal entity to its founders. There are also many advantages to this such as:

Limited Liability: Shareholders liability is limited to their invested amount

Low Corporation Tax: only 12.5%

Seek investment in exchange for shares

Business Name Protection: No other Irish business can register a name that is similar to yours

Boost reputation and enter business contracts

When you are ready to proceed with the company incorporation process, we recommend that you seek advice from a licensed formation agent. Company Bureau is fully licensed and regulated by the Department of Justice in Ireland as a trust and company service provider (TCSP).

Here are the top tips for forming your own limited company.

1. Plan Ahead

An Irish limited company is the most popular option for private and commercial ventures. But if you are not convinced, be sure to research the other company types and ensure that you have chosen the correct set up for your business.

When registering a new company in Ireland, the documentation will need to be filed with the CRO (Companies Registration Office). There are many requirements and policies which can be difficult to navigate without prior experience. For example, you will need to appoint a company secretary, a European resident director, and define the company’s share structure.

Once the company is incorporated there are annual filing requirements to be met so it is important to know all the deadlines to ensure your company remains compliant. These burdens can be eased by hiring an agent to manage the formation process. They can also assist with nominee directors, annual compliance, and company secretarial services.

2. Do Market Research

Have you done all the research you need? Have you explored all your options to make your ideas a reality? Before you form a company, you need to research to make sure that your product or service has a substantial customer base.

After all, what is a business without customers? Ask yourself the following questions to increase your likelihood of business successful:

Are you offering something unique that people want to or need?

Will you have enough customers to generate a profit?

Does your business idea have potential for long-term success?

Will your customers be loyal and buy from you repeatedly?

Is your product or service desirable enough to penetrate the market?

Does the product or service deliver the results that people want or need?

It is good practice to answer the tough question as they will be critical to your business success. Don’t rush this process it is important to spend some time determining if your idea is viable in the long run. This will also help you understand your business idea in a better light prior to forming a limited company.

You can then strategize accordingly keeping this information and your business goals in mind. Market research is key to being prepared for any situation related to your business.

3. Define Your Target Market

A business cannot be successful without a large market of potential customers that are likely to buy your product or service. This is the foundation that every successful business rests on. You will need to have a large enough target market and suitable price-point to keep your business profitable.

To understand and define your target market, it all comes down to specifics. More than just a general idea, you will need to specify your buyer’s personas to put a successful strategy in place.

This means:

Identifying your audience

Learning their behaviour and preferences

Gathering key metrics for marketing purposes

Assessing the competition to see how they are targeting your audience

Learning where your target audience is getting most of their goods or services from

This will help you get an idea of the current market situation. it will be easier and less expensive to enter the market if there are many potential customers and few competitors or alternative products available. With effective market research, the business will be in a good position to make informed decisions to start connecting with and growing a strong customer base.

4. Come Up With A Detailed Business Plan

This is something every business needs regardless of the company type you choose. This will contain an action plan and act as a roadmap to business success.

Set specific goals, targets, and sales figures the business needs to reach.

A business plan should not be rigid, try to stay flexible and open to new opportunities as they become available. As the business evolves, your plan will keep evolving to suit the needs of the business and its customers.

A few items to include in the business plan are:

Business objectives

Vision

Mission statement

Financial projections

Target audience data

Having a clear vision and a plan in place will help the business to secure new contracts and bring in investors.

5. Plan A Budget

There will be an initial cost of setting up a company in Ireland. As stated previously, it is recommended to engage with an Irish company formation agent to guide you through the process and keep costs low. This will reduce spending excess time and money allowing you to focus on managing the business.

Planning your budget will help turn your business idea into a reality. A start-up company can be run from your home initially to keep overheads low. Keep a close eye on the business finances to ensure you are not overspending. If your business needs additional funding, there are business grants and supports available through Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Final Thoughts

If you are ready to start the process of forming a limited company in Ireland consider working with a licensed formation agent. There are many options to choose from so do your research and read the reviews before you commit to working with an agent. Look for a proven track record and a one-stop-shop who can assist with company formation, bank account opening, tax registration and compliance. We wish you success with your new venture.