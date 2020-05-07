Lily Allen Hints About Engagement With David Harbour

It seems like Lily Allen confirmed her engagement with her partner David Harbour. Lily shared an Instagram photo showing off her abs, but accidentally (or maybe not?) gave a glimpse of the diamond ring.

Allen was referring to the line from “Fight Club” movie. “The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club”, Pitt, as Tyler Durden, said in the film.

Allen (35) and Harbour (45) went public with their relationship last September. She shares two daughters with Sam Cooper, whom she divorced in 2018.