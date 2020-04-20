Lily Allen Shares A Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Marnie

Mary McFarren
Image source: Instagram

Lily Allen took a break from homeschooling daughter Marnie to share a sweet selfie with the seven-year-old with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Pop singer Lily had given her two girls a break during the Easter holidays but revealed they were back to the books on Sunday.

Image source: Instagram

Lily, 34, has been keeping her followers updated on antics in lockdown with Marnie and daughter Ethel (8) who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Image source: Instagram

Lily admitted she was feeling “tired and scared” during the pandemic. Earlier this month she posted a photo with her girls and told her fans she had aged “10 years in as many days”.

 

