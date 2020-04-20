Lily Allen Shares A Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Marnie

Lily Allen took a break from homeschooling daughter Marnie to share a sweet selfie with the seven-year-old with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Pop singer Lily had given her two girls a break during the Easter holidays but revealed they were back to the books on Sunday.

Lily, 34, has been keeping her followers updated on antics in lockdown with Marnie and daughter Ethel (8) who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily admitted she was feeling “tired and scared” during the pandemic. Earlier this month she posted a photo with her girls and told her fans she had aged “10 years in as many days”.