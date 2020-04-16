Lil Mosey Flatly Shuts Down Tekashi 6ix9ine

Who will be the first one to bite the bullet and work with Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Not Lil Mosey.

The Seattle rapper is currently enjoying the success of his single “Blueberry Faygo” and, watching this 6ix9ine nonsense unravel from the sidelines. The hitmaker has no interest in actually working with the rainbow-haired informant though.

“Nah, you ain’t see me around that bitch,” said Lil Mosey about Tekashi 6ix9ine. “Nah. F*** no. If I snitched, no one would fuck with me. That shit dead regardless, f*** that n***a”.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison and ordered to finish his sentence on home confinement. He is currently working on two albums while on house arrest.