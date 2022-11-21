8 Best Custom Lightsabers For Star Wars Fans 2022

The Star Wars franchise represents one of the most popular in the world, and it lasts for decades. It is interesting to see how they managed to keep the older generations as fans but also to attract younger people with various TV shows and sequels. It is common to see various toys and other items in many entertainment parks.

When it comes to fans, they prefer collecting a lot of different items to keep in their rooms. One of the most popular ones is a lightsaber. There are many amazing models of them on the market today. Here are some of the best custom lightsabers that you can find in 2022.

1. Neopixel Lightsaber V3

This is a very interesting and authentic model made of aluminum. Therefore, you can expect it to be light. There are many details and an excellent LED strip blade that will make it even more realistic when you turn it on, especially in a dark room. What is even more important is that this model is quite durable, which means that you will be able to play in events of lightsaber duels.

There are more than 20 sounds that will make you feel like you are a Jedi. We have to add that there will be a special sound produced when you clash it with another item. You don’t have to struggle with batteries as well since this model is rechargeable. The price is around $500.

2. Galaxy’s Edge Legacy

The first thing that we have to mention is that this item is designed by Disney, who is the owner of the Star Wars franchise. Therefore, you can expect more authentic details and great features. If you are interested in buying this model, it can be even more interesting if you do that on your tour to the Galaxy’s Edge Park, when you will be able to see many other interesting details about Star Wars.

The box for your blade is also amazing. Besides that, there are entertaining sound effects. You will need three triple-A batteries for it. The price is slightly cheaper when compared to many other models, and it is around $300.

3. Force FX Lightsaber

A lot of people will tell you that their favorite character in the franchise is Luke Skywalker. Therefore, the model Force FX can be a great solution as a gift. However, you should know that it is a bit heavier, and that it is not recommended for small kids.

It comes in full size and have some great features and a much better feeling while you are holding it. That is the main reason why so many fans are interested in having it in their collections. The only downside is that it is not an exact copy of the one that Luke is using in movies. The price is around $300.

4. Vader’s Vault

Darth Vader might be the most popular villain among all other characters today. Even people who never watched Star Wars know about him. Therefore, having this item is a valuable thing that you can keep in your collection.

Also, it can be an amazing present for older generations that were kids in time when first movie was presented. Another detail that will help you to understand how good this item is the fact that you will have to wait up to a whole year for a delivery since it requires at least six months for the company to make one.

5. X-Trex SABER

There are some similarities with other sabers from the FX series. The key feature is that you can use it in dueling. Therefore, it has improved resistance and durability. Also, it is lightweight, but it will still provide a great feeling while holding it.

Another very important thing that we have to mention is that this model of custom lightsaber is perfect for those who are not interested in spending a lot of money since you can find it for under $100. There are some downsides as well, like the fact that it is not foldable.

6. Hasbro Ultimate

When it comes to real enthusiasts who are visiting various events and want to participate in dueling, we suggest you check the Hasbro model that can withstand higher pressure from hitting another item with it. Therefore, it is perfect for dueling. It has everything you need, like the sounds, effects, and amazing appearance. It is not expensive as well, and you can find it for under $100.

7. Darksaber

The TV show Mandalorian that came out a couple of years ago managed to bring it closer to younger generations and make them more interested in the whole Star Wars story. It is showing us the time before the Luke and Darth Vader and how it all began.

Therefore, this item is great for younger people who just started to learn more about the history of Star Wars. With the unique design and advanced features, it is not a surprise that it is more expensive, with the price of around $400.

8. Yoda Lightsaber

Some cheaper options can be very interesting as well, especially if you want to buy one for a kid. The best thing about this model is that it is cheap and durable. On the other hand, it is also safe for kids to play around with it. You will need three triple-A batteries. You cannot expect to see a lot of unique details when it comes to a model that costs only around $30.

Summary

We have mentioned only some interesting models with a wide range of prices so that anyone can find what he prefer. There is a huge amount of items related to Star Wars, and that is perfect for those who are making a collection.

Buying lightsaber can secure a lot of fun, and it can be a great way to improve the design of your room. It depends on your preferences and budget when it comes to choosing the right type of custom lightsaber.