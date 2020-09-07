Lifter CBD Strain Benefits and Side Effects – 2020 Guide

In the modern world where alternative sources of recreational CBD products are very sought-after, there are dozens of different plants and varieties to choose from. One of the newest and most intriguing products on the market is the lifter CBD strain, a fast-rising CBD flower that has taken the market by storm. Continue reading the article to find out more about it and make sure to visit cbdflowerusa.com to learn even more.

What is it?

This strain of CBD contains between 12% and 25% of Cannabidiol (CBD), and less than 0.03 delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. This is the infamous psychoactive substance that traditional marijuana is known for. It is in charge of giving the consumer the “high” feeling, and the leading reason why the plant is not legal and openly sold.

The lifter strain of CBD has flowers that look like leaves that have been stretched vertically, with frosty and dense buds infested with trichrome. The color of the flowers is vividly green with orange and tan hairs and purple tinges. Also, crystals cover the nuggets almost completely. It is a very beautiful product to look at, besides being great to consume and smell.

The best lifter CBD strains have to be grown indoors because outdoor growing cannot give them the frostiness and the light green coloration. This is why the best quality lifter CBD strains are grown in indoor farms.

More Details

Lifter CBD strain has first been produced in the state of Oregon, and it is a cross between the Suver haze and Early Resin. This gave the farmers a strain very rich in CBD great for producing products infused with CBD as well as those for quick and direct consumption. The market has never been better for such products which is one of the reasons why the lifter CBD strain is such an amazing new choice.

Its buds will give you a pungent earthy aroma that will fill out the room and give you strong hints of sourness and floral smells. For the fans of woody smells, this will be a new favorite, hard to resist product. Regarding the taste, it is very similar to the smell as it leaves an earthy note after consuming it. Thanks to the richness in terpene, the smooth, fruity flavor is easily distinguishable and it will stay with you for long. Some of the best notes include lemon and pine notes.

Benefits

Following are five of the greatest benefits of consuming lifter CBD strain in no particular order:

Low THC Levels

Since the levels of THC are so low, consumers will get all the benefits and the good sides of the CBD plant without experiencing the psychedelic effects of the THC. Not everyone can handle this, nor do all the consumers want it, which is why a healthier, more relaxing, and enjoyable alternative to marijuana is the Cannabidiol plant in the form of CBD products.

Proper Genetics

As mentioned earlier, the lifter strain of CBD is a blend of two plants based in Oregon. The first is Suver haze, a very famous hemp variety that is easy to cultivate, very flavorful, and rich in fruity and pepper fragrances. It positively affects our mood and gives the users a feeling of relaxation and meditation. Lucid calmness is another one of the feelings it may cause. The second plant is Early Resin Berry, and thanks to its skunky flavor, it further contributes to the overall effect of calmness. Crossing these two plants gave the world the extraordinary lifter CBD variety that is rapidly gaining an audience.

Focus and Concentration

If you take a second and pay attention to the name “Lifter”, you can make an educated guess of why it was chosen in the first place. The general demeanor and feelings of a consumer are lifted after taking products with lifter CBD, as it was created to help the people with the pressure and weight of everyday life. Physical wellbeing and perception are increased after consumption and the state it puts you in is an overwhelming feeling of focus, concentration, and quiet. It also acts rather quickly, meaning it is an instant mood booster when you need to study or work harder. The difficulties and annoyances of the usual chores and activities are made easier with the lifter CBD strain since it puts the body in a casual optimal condition of efficiency.

Chronic Pain Relief

Like most other CBD products, the lifter strain does wonders for chronic pains of all sorts. Due to its effect on the receptors in our brains, the lifter is among the best alternatives to synthetic pain medication like painkillers. This natural alternative has none of the dangerous side effects of traditional medicine and is a proper solution for acute pain and inflammation. According to the many reviews of people who have used it, chronic joint pain is much more tolerable after consuming lifter CBD products, while some consumers with respiratory illnesses also showed improvements. Some bactericidal properties have been reported too.

Side Effects

While there are many benefits of the lifter strain, side effects are next to non-existent. Most importantly, consuming it does not develop an addiction in humans and there are no usual side effects that marijuana products and psychoactive drugs may cause. These most notably include insomnia, stress, depression, and anxiety, which are all absent from the possible things one may experience after consuming the lifter CBD strain.

In addition, according to the famous Farm Bill, hemp that contains less than 0.03% is legal according to all laws and acts. However, it is not FDA approved and therefore not prescribed as a cure for/as any treatment, diagnosis, cure, or prevention either, despite all the benefits. Still, since it is legal in all 50 states, it is an amazing type of product for frequent recreational use, especially to treat some of the ailments and issues listed in the article.

Conclusion

In summation, it should be said that the lifter CBD strain is one of the best examples of how beneficial CBD products can be overall. It comes with almost no side effects and bad sides while the positives are plenty and overflowing. Although inhaling and smoking are generally not advised no matter the substance, consuming the lifter strain is so good and can solve so many issues that it would be a pity for it not to be widely present on the markets around the world.