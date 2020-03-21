Lewis Hamilton Refused To Get Tested For CoViD-19 Despite Meeting With Elba And Trudeau

Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton refused to get tested for coronavirus, stating that he feels “just fine” and he wants to save it for people who need it more than he does.
Hamilton was in close contact with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau who tested positive for CoViD-19 last week. He gave an update on his health condition via Twitter.
Hamilton met the Elba and Trudeau at an event in London on March 4th before flying out to Melbourne for the first race of the Formula One season, which was called off last Friday morning.
I know that Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm, not to panic and remember to share some kindness and look after people who need help. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. It’s more than just a quick rinse, you need to make sure you are using soap and water and washing for at least 20 seconds.. For official NHS advice visit: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus #coronavirus #COVID19 #NHShandwashchallenge @nhswebsite
People can carry a coronavirus without ever showing any symptoms whatsoever. During that time they are contagious and can infect others, especially people with underlying conditions and weak immune systems.