Lewis Hamilton Refused To Get Tested For CoViD-19 Despite Meeting With Elba And Trudeau

Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton refused to get tested for coronavirus, stating that he feels “just fine” and he wants to save it for people who need it more than he does.

Hamilton was in close contact with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau who tested positive for CoViD-19 last week. He gave an update on his health condition via Twitter.

Hamilton met the Elba and Trudeau at an event in London on March 4th before flying out to Melbourne for the first race of the Formula One season, which was called off last Friday morning.

People can carry a coronavirus without ever showing any symptoms whatsoever. During that time they are contagious and can infect others, especially people with underlying conditions and weak immune systems.