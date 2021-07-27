6 Ways To Level Up Fast in CoD Warzone

Call of Duty represents of the most popular FPS games of all time. The most recent update is Warzone. The whole franchise is known for being a leader on the market when it comes to gameplay and graphics, and we can say the same for Warzone. Also, another great thing is that it is a free-to-play Battle Royale game. On the other hand, you can buy a full version with missions in the single-player mode as well. Moreover, it is available for different devices, which is excellent since you can play it with millions of other players who are using both PC and consoles.

According to many players, this is one of the best Battle Royale games, both amateurs, and professionals. One of the main reasons is high intensity and lots of action. When it comes to weapons, the selection is even better when compared with previous versions. Also, there are different types of boosts that you can buy and improve your efficiency and experience. If you are interested in this option, check out Lfcarry.com.

After you start playing this game for the first time, you have to know that gaining more experience will help you to progress, get more funds, use better weapons, and more. Besides the standard process where you will gain more XP after killing your opponents, some other methods will help you progress as well. Here are the most effective ways to level up in CoD Warzone.

1. Learn More About Leveling

Before you start playing the game, you should learn more about the mechanics and ranking of different aspects of the, and how it can affect the XP points. For example, there are separate systems for overall experience and weapons. Therefore, if you want to progress in terms of getting improved weapons, you will need to use the same one for some time until you reach a certain amount of points.

That will lead to a higher rate and points that will allow you to get a stronger gun. This is a very important aspect of the game since the weapons that you can get only on higher levels provide better accuracy and more power. On the other side, the Battle Pass leveling is only related to customs and visual changes of the character in the game.

2. Get More Frags

One of the most efficient ways to gain more experience is by killing as many opponents as you can. This is especially important for weapon stats. However, you have to know that killing a bunch of people is not as easy as it is in some similar games. That is one of the reasons why many players find it so attractive, especially those with more experience in FPS titles.

The main difference when compared to other Call of Duty expansions is that it is a Battle Royale open-world game, which means that finding and killing the opponent is much more challenging, which is affecting slower progression.

3. Gather a Team

This game is full of side quests and objectives that you can complete to gain more points. It will be much easier to complete some bigger quests when you are in a team of players. The great thing about bonus quests is that you will gain more Battle Royale and weapon XP.

Also, there are many bonuses available throughout the game where you can get double experience points in some missions. These events are usually available only for a limited time, which makes it important to stay in touch with the news and changes all the time.

4. Collect Contracts

The first thing after you appear in the Verdansk area, focusing on finding your first weapons and finding a cover are the most important strategies. After you are well-equipped, you should start searching for contracts, which are spread all over the map. These contracts represent side missions that could provide you with a significantly higher XP rate over time.

The types of contracts that you can choose are Most Wanted, Supply Run, Bounty, Scavenger, and Recon. Besides the contracts, this game is full of surprises. For instance, you can gain more points if you collect frags in the lobby.

5. Complete Objectives and Challenges

The key part of the game is the main missions and challenges that you need to finish. Completing them will provide you with the most of XP points. On the other side, there are side missions, simple objectives, and daily challenges.

For example, killing five opponents with Azur or in a Gunfight mode represents one of the objectives. Also, you will get all kinds of daily challenges, like killing a particular number of people with particular weapons. There are weekly missions as well.

6. Play it More Often

While different methods will help you to rank up faster, and some of them might provide a lower or higher amount of points, the most effective is to spend more time while playing. This will help you to catch up on all the important things in the beginning, learn more about side quests, train more, and that will lead help you to become a better player and level up much faster in the first place. The more you play, the more chances you will get to complete various missions and challenges that will bring you more experience points.

Last Words

The fact that there are so many additional missions and tasks besides the main one makes this game very interesting and addictive. Playing it for at least one hour each day will help you to gain points and reach a higher rank very fast. However, reaching the LVL 1000 will require hours of gaming every day.

On the other side, we suggest you to focus on other aspects of the game as well, not only of fast leveling. It will be much more interesting and less frustrating, so you can enjoy more in this incredible title. This free game has a lot to offer, such as the ability to play on a huge map along with up to 150 other players. You can form teams of three people, drive various vehicles, fly with a parachute, and much more.