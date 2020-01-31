Legit Ways to Get Free Stuff in 2020

Who doesn’t like getting free stuff? There are people out in the world who have turned to get free things into an art-form with maximizing the number of free items they can earn and stockpile in their homes. Some even make a living off finding ways to obtain these types of products and reselling them for profit.

The reality is there’s a lot of free stuff available out in the market for anyone who has the motivation to go looking for it, and with the information age we are living in, it’s easier than ever to find resources that offer free products and samples to the public.

Finding these types of stuff is easier than you may think. You need to know where to look and how to lay claim to what is being offered by merchants. Here are just a few tips on how to get your free stuff delivered straight to your door or redeemed in person from merchants.

2-for-1 and Free Samples

When merchants can price their goods with substantial markups, it creates enough pricing room for some fantastic offers, and you can benefit from them. The favorite among both merchants and consumers is the 2-for-1 coupon game, which has been around for a year but is still as viable as ever.

Through this method, you can cash one of these offers to get legitimate free stuff. You need to request more than one or to stock up for future use if you have a place to store extra things. That was a popular method when ‘extreme couponing’ became a fad, and people were purchasing shopping carts full of products for a minuscule fraction of its retail value.

There is a myriad of 2-for-1 offers covering a wide range of merchandise that you can find at all types of merchants, from makeup stores to grocery stores and everything in between. If you see something you want or were already planning to purchase, check for these bonus opportunities to buy one and get the second one free. All those second free ones can add up to substantial savings.

Signing up for free samples is another tactic merchants use to promote their merchandise, and you benefit by receiving them directly to your house by mail. Their theory is that is they invest a certain amount into providing free samples, that some of those that try will favor their product and become a customer that makes return purchases. Some websites offer “freebies, coupons, and giveaways that you can get delivered straight to your doorstep, free of charge.”

Places like Sweet Free Stuff, Smiley360, and Yo! Free Samples have free samples and full-size product programs available to the public that you can sign up for right now. You can find out more about these companies and their plans here. They update their listings daily, so follow their social media accounts or sign up for their mailing list, so you don’t miss out on the good stuff, and you can always browse when you’re feeling frugal or just curious what’s available.

Searching Online Marketplaces

The world continues increasing in size because of the ability of people to reach out online to hundreds of millions of people, and the same goes for offers of goods and services. While it might come as a surprise, some people are offering free stuff through online destinations like Facebook Marketplaces and Craigslist.

Now you might be curious as to why someone would want to offer free stuff. For the most part, there are two reasons this might happen. First, it might be a matter of a merchant trying to draw attention with the hope that customers will take the free stuff and stick around for things to buy as well. That is a similar theory to those merchants offering free samples to get consumers to try their product and consider becoming a paying customer.

In the second scenario, you will see the individual who is merely trying to empty the space in their house for personal reasons. Free stuff like this usually comes with the burden of having to pick it up or pay for shipping, but it’s a small price to pay for getting them. These types of marketplaces usually have a designated space on the website for items marked ‘free’ so you can quickly sort through paid vs. free offerings. This method confirms the common saying ‘one person’s trash is another person’s treasure’ so take advantage of it!

It’s Your Birthday

Have you ever encountered movie theaters, restaurants, and department stores who like to honor customers on the customer’s birthday? Start looking in your local shops and restaurants, as well as online stores that you frequently shop at and sign up long before your birthday, so it ensures you make it into their system.

There’s a lot of merchants who like to use the birthday promo to create loyalty among regular customers and get you into the store to make purchases. Local and national stores also want to celebrate their anniversaries (birthdays) with free giveaways. Frequent freebies in this way are free products, birthday discounts, 2-for-1 offers, or unique gifts that are only available to those in their birthday program.

Another common thing you may see is the birthday benefit may be valid for the week or the month of your birthday, rather than just the day of, which means you can reap more birthday benefits without having to scramble all over town on your special day.

National Holiday Celebrations

During national holidays like Easter, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving, there are plenty of grocery store chains that like to offer free groceries to help you celebrate the holidays. In the days leading up to the holidays that involve eating, you should watch the newspaper for advertisements for free offers. Free turkey anyone?

With this information, you can start looking for free stuff in your everyday shopping both in-store and online, as well as on special holidays, and your birthday. Just remember, it’s only open to you if you put in the work to claim, so get your free things!