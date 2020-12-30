5 Reasons Why You Should Install LED Recessed Lights in Your Home in 2021

LED recessed lights, also known as pot lights, are simply an incredible modern day lighting fixture. With their sleek profile, they are available in a variety of contemporary designs for various ceiling types. Installing these lights can transition the feel and look of the place.

These lights are an excellent fit for remodelled period homes, modern minimalistic architecture and various interiors like restaurants, cafes, museums, art galleries etc.

Here are 5 reasons you should most definitely install LED recessed lighting in your home.

1. They are available in a variety of designs

LED recessed lights are available in a variety of designs. The only visible part of the fixture is the trim of the fixture. These trims are available in a variety of sleek and decorative designs. The trim flushes with the ceiling and direct the light out of the fixture to create different overlays.

The different trim designs allow layering of light; which you can check here.

A recessed light fixture can be used for general, accent or task lighting in any room of the house because of the versatility

Each housing and trim is specially designed to be compatible in any location prone to moisture or any other considerably tacky factor-like different ceiling designs standard in traditional architecture.

This makes them highly versatile and safe for use in bedrooms, kitchens, lounge even washrooms. The variety can be observed in the type of housings, which are:

Non-IC rated : for non insulated ceilings

IC rated : for ceilings with insulations

Airtight : trap air flow between the ceiling and housing

Sloped ceiling : for sloped ceiling design where there is less overhead space for any other fixture.

New construction : for newly constructed ceilings they have built in housing space.

Remodelled : remodelled ceilings in refurbished homes or interiors require this housing.

2. LED recessed lights have better colour output

LED recessed lights are very efficient than their traditional counterparts. Previously halogen lamps were used because they were brighter than other lamps and these fixtures are entirely dependent on the quality and brightness of their lamps in order to illuminate the room properly. It is important to design a layout before installation as the choice of fixture in terms of sizing and placement has to be adequate according to the size and layout of the room.

LED lamps have adjustable colour output in the temperature range of 2500K (warm yellow) to 6000K (cool white). They do not heat up like incandescent or halogen lamps, which is highly beneficial as it ensures longer life and functionality of the fixture as well as keep the temperature of the room lower.

The colour adjustment allows them to set ambience according to the room’s requirement for example, in bedrooms warmer shades of light are preferable as they are resting spaces and mostly for comfort. So does living rooms where leisurely activities are common, but still they need brighter light as compared to bedrooms, whereas in kitchen white light is preferred in for visibility and in order to carry out tasks efficiently and avoid accidents.

3. They have smart lighting controls

LED recessed lights allow swift and efficient lighting control. These lights are dimmable and, have a high CRI (colour rendering index) means they have different colour output on the RGB spectrum. These controls enable them to be of use in bedrooms, kitchens, or lounges, where different light intensity and light colour is needed. For example, in bedrooms, dim and warm light is preferred, whereas, in the kitchen and lounges, bright but warm tones of light set the mood for various activities relative to those areas.

4. They are Energy efficient

Unlike traditional lamps LED recessed fixtures are very energy efficient as they consume less energy and produce more light. Not only this, they produce relatively less heat than other light fixtures like halogen lamps even though they are brighter than many produce 70% heat than light. Homeowners who switched to LED fixtures reported a considerable cut down in their utility bills over the year. According to the manufacturer’s claim, LEDs only waste 5% of energy as heat, and the rest of the 95% produces a glare-free uniform bright light.

5. They are longer lasting

Lastly, LED lights have a longer lifespan of 50000 hours and above in most cases. They live up to their warranty period and do not require any frequent replacement or maintenance once correctly installed. This is a crucial advantage as most traditional lamps need regular replacement and fail to live up to their claimed standards due to varying environmental factors.

LED recessed light are not just restricted to ceilings, these tiny fixtures can quite literally be installed in walls, floors, under-cabinets which just opens a gateway of possibilities in ways these light fixtures can be installed and various light layouts can be experimented and executed. There are several trim designs for fixtures exposed to harsh conditions like water or pollutants. These trims keep the fixture safe and functional and make them applicable to be of use in places other than interiors.

Conclusion

These few factors justify how LED recessed lights are a useful innovation in decorative lighting, entirely dependent on its functional components. They are rapidly gaining traction among lighting architects and contractors because of their versatility and practical aspects, which can blend into any environment and create the desired lighting layout.

The most significant advantage is that these lights have a very discreet profile, making them a good bet for small ceiling rooms to create more overhead space. Pot lights or recessed light fixtures make the room appear more prominent with their directional lighting techniques such as wall wash lighting, uplighting, downlighting, or spotlighting possible using different trim designs.