Best LED Garage Lights in 2020

Garages are enclosed unlit spaces, so choosing proper lighting that will be able to illuminate all the working spaces can be challenging. There are many different kinds of lighting solutions on the market available, so choosing the right one for your garage will depend on the size of the space and whether or not you use it for any projects and repairs. Before listing specific brands of garage lights, there are a few general pointers that you should follow before you head to the store.

Brightness is the obvious first thing you should pay attention to. Measuring unit is lumen, and the more lumens a light bulb has, the brighter the room will look. Since the garages are enclosed spaces, usually without any natural light, 3500 lumens are the average brightness you’ll need.

Energy efficiency is important if you do repairs in your garage when you’ll need a source of light for prolonged periods of time. LED lights will save you a bunch on the electricity bill in the long run. If you’re just using the garage for parking your car, you might want to buy regular ones. Also, the ease of installation might be a factor. The ones which are complicated to install might require hiring a professional crew, which will add another dent in your budget. It’s absolutely unnecessary unless you have a large 10+ car garage and plenty of space to cover. For numerous choices, you can visit lepro.com, where you can find a wide variety of LED lights.

Now that we’ve been over some basics, here are some of the best garage light you might want to consider.

PrimeLights Long Light Fixtures

These 4-foot light fixtures will light up the room delivering over 17,000 lumens, which is more than enough for an average-size garage and will last you more than 50,000 hours. It’s energy-efficient, and can virtually enlighten any space, rec room, sheds, game rooms, and enclosed gardens. They are super-easy to install, not requiring any kind of tools, and are maintenance-free. These light tubes are unbreakable and come with a 5-year warranty. There is no drawback whit these, they virtually have everything you need to illuminate any kind of room.

OOOLED Wraparound Light

OOOLED garage fixtures are able to deliver more than 50,000 working hours and can be mounted on the ceiling or on the walls while working on the power of only 40W, equal to night lamp light bulb. It can illuminate large spaces, like the basement, or a kitchen, and are very environmentally-friendly. However, you’re going to have to put some effort into the installation process. It’s not only snap-and-switch, but all the necessary tools and parts come in the box. Not a big deal, but worth noting in case you’re not handy.

Chunnuan Led Garage Lights

These lights are widely used for many purposes not only home garages, like warehouses, supermarkets, and different halls. They deliver the brightness of 6000 lumens and are energy-efficient that will save you a lot on the utility bills. Chunnuan lights are made to withstand high temperatures, rust-resistant, and waterproof. On top of that, they have an adjustable design that can be directed any way you need which is why it’s mostly used in industrial buildings.

Adjustable 8000lm Lights

Another one that’s used to light up large spaces is 8000lm light fixtures that are great for basements, garages, and recreational rooms. Energy efficiency is around 85% which is more than the average LED light can offer. No special tools are needed for the installation, which will save you some extra bucks. Also, the light positions are adjustable in any which way you like it just with the touch of your hand and they will illuminate the space for a long time.

6000lm Super Bright

Actually, they have over 6000lm and are mostly used in large spaces like convention centers and hotels. Three light heads are capable of illuminating big spaces, including garages. They are great if you are working on projects at your home since they have a long lifespan of 50,000 hours. Saving almost 90% of energy than regular light bulbs will be very noticeable on your energy bill. No skills or tools are necessary to install these, and they come with a 2-year warranty after which they’ll probably need a replacement.

Deformable LED Lights

Diodes in these lights are capable of delivering around 6000lm which is more than enough for a garage space. However, they can be used in commercial areas where they can illuminate big spaces and can be “deformed” or positioned pointing the light in any way needed. They have a standardly long lifespan of minimum 50,000 hours and a super-durable aluminum housing. These lights can save up to 60% of energy, and have a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

LED Deformable Ceiling Light

Ceiling light bulbs have the power of 60 watts and can produce 6000lumens. You won’t be able to find a dark spot in your garage anymore with these energy-saving bulbs. Lights are mounted at a wide angle, and you can change the spotlight in any direction needed. They will last you for a long time and come with a standard 2-year warranty. These garage lights are made out of non-corrosive aluminum alloy and are resistant to high temperatures. There is no installation hassle; just one snap and you’re good to go.

Hanging LED Lights

Hyperikon made these high-end garage lights that are able to deliver almost 8000 lumens. They are extremely bright and it will make your garage look like a professional shop. They hang from the ceiling, and even though they might seem hard to install, they are actually super-easy. Chains come in the box, so there is no need to buy anything extra. A two-year warranty is included, and here’s the kick – they have motion detectors installed, so when there is no motion detected in more than a couple of minutes the light will dim saving you some extra energy.

As you can see, they all have great illuminating power and are great energy savers, so there are no bad choices. It’s all up to you and your personal preferences that some light might come across as a better choice.