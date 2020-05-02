Is LeBron James Having An Affair With Sofia Jamora?

While LeBron James has been flooding social media with his family videos and heartwarming pictures with his wife Savannah, now the 35-year old Lakers player is being accused of cheating with Instagram model Sofia Jamora. LeBron married his highschool sweetheart in 2013.

Sofia’s ex BFF, Erza, ratted on her posting a cryptic message about the supposed affair on her Instagram Story. “Am I the only one that‘s not a fan of LeBron James”, Erza captioned the photo. “I guess I’ve never been a fan of guys who cheat on their wives, especially with @ SofiaJamora”, she concluded.

Erza, who is the wife of Denver Broncos tight-end Nick Vannett, also shared an image of Sofia sitting courtside, serving as eye-candy for LeBron during a Lakers game.

Neither James nor Jamora commented on the alleged affair.