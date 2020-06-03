“HelloFresh” Cut Ties With Lea Michele Due To Racist Behavior

Food delivery service “HelloFresh” has announced they’ve cut ties with Lea Michele amid accusations of racist behavior and bullying. The company revealed they are terminating her contract “immediately” in light of comments made by her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Ware.

They tweeted from their official account: “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have terminated our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately”.

Earlier, Michele tweeted: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end”. This statement triggered Ware’s response questioning the sincerity of Lea’s post: “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell? I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s*** in my wig!’ amongst traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood”.

After Samantha, who was part of “Glee” in 2015, spoke out other black actors began to share their awful experiences of working with Michele. Dabier Snell, who appeared in the 2014 issue of Glee, wrote: “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’ F*** YOU LEA”.