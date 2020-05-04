Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, Bio And Net Worth

Lauren Sanchez was born in Albuquerque, NM, on December 19th, 1969. She also has a brother, Michael Sanchez. After finishing high school she enrolled in the University of Southern California majoring in communications.

In 2001, Sanchez was dating NFL player Tony Gonzales and the couple shares a son Nikko who was born the same year.

On August 20th, 2005 Lauren married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Together, the pair had two children, son Evan (14) and daughter Eleanor (12). Sanchez filed for divorce in April 2019 and almost immediately she began dating billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez started her career working as a desk assistant at the KCOP-TV. Throughout the years she worked on various TV shows, both as a reporter and as an anchor. Sanchez is best known for hosting Fox network show “So you think you can dance” and for guest-hosting the talk show “The View”. Lauren is also a licensed pilot who owns an aerial film and production company, “Black Ops Aviation”.

Her net worth is $30 million.

Jeff Bezos’ net worth is $138 billion as of today.