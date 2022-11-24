Laser Therapy for Addiction: Advantages and Disadvantages 

Addiction is a recurring, persistent brain condition. Addicts have a compulsive or obsessive urge to seek out and engage in addictive behaviors, even though doing so is extremely harmful to them. As a result, addiction causes suffering for people and their families while costing society billions of dollars annually.

The hard truth is addiction destroys lives. Trying to stop the excessive use of drugs and alcohol is even more challenging when you’re addicted to them. Many smokers, alcoholics and drug addicts who claim to quit often relapse, so maintaining recovery can be a challenge without a long-term program or ongoing therapy. More recently, a new form of therapy seems to be showing some promise, and although studies are still in their infancy, Cold Laser therapy or LLLT, may actually help to reduce substance cravings (including nicotine).

What is Cold Laser Therapy?

Cold laser therapy is the use of concentrated light to treat addictions, it have been utilised for therapeutic and medicinal operations for over five decades.

Laser therapy is frequently employed in Canada, England, Europe, the US, and other countries throughout the globe. It is one of the most well-known alternative treatments (especially for pain management).

Light from a laser is tailored to specific wavelengths, unlike light from most other sources. This enables it to be concentrated into strong beams. Without the pain of needles, laser therapy targets the same pressure points utilised in acupuncture.

During the treatment, the body starts to create certain endorphins due to laser treatment and laser stream exposure to physiologically active areas in the ear. These endorphins can help eliminate alcohol cravings, and lessen their depression and sleeplessness. Laser therapy can also help reduce anxiety and enhanced well-being since it causes minimal discomfort while stimulating endorphin release. This will enable you to concentrate on your treatment with a clear head and no distractions.

Although the effects of laser therapy on each body are unique, in most cases, the withdrawal symptoms are either totally removed or minimized,. Furthermore, cravings for substances have been found to be significantly reduced after treatments.

There are many benefits and drawbacks of cold laser therapy. You should be aware of this before you undergo the procedure. This helps you to know what to anticipate.

Advantages of Laser Therapy

Research has shown that laser therapy has several benefits. The benefits of laser therapy include the following:

1. It Is Effective

Compared to other approaches like the nicotine patch, nicotine gum, antidepressants, quitting cold turkey, stop-smoking pills or potions, hypnosis, etc., the results are really good.

2. It Is Drug-Free

Laser therapy does not include taking drugs and medicines. There are certain medications that addicts take to reduce cravings and reduce addictive behaviours. Unfortunately, some people are also not drug-tolerant. As a result, they could experience several side effects, such as nausea, migraines, and allergic reactions. Thus, taking drugs and medications to combat addiction can be counterproductive.

3. Reduced Recovery Time

With laser therapy, healing periods for patients have been shown to be sped up. In addition, there is no need for incisions since laser therapy is a minimally invasive procedure. There is hence no prolonged recovery time.

4. It Encourages the Management of Addiction

Laser therapy helps solve addiction. For example, cold lasers may be used to stimulate certain ear locations, releasing neurotransmitters that help break the cycle of addiction.

5. Lack Of Cravings and Withdrawal Symptoms

Low-powered lasers stimulate certain spots on the body, which causes the brain to send signals that cause the production of chemicals that reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. This helps patients feel better during recovery.

6. Affordable

Cold laser therapy is an affordable option for those who cannot afford private rehab. On average, a session can cost between $400-600 for 4 treatments.

Disadvantages of Laser Therapy

Laser therapy might have potentially harmful adverse effects. They include:

1. Can Only Be Done by Professionals

Before using laser therapy, surgeons must complete specific training and adhere to stringent safety guidelines. Additionally, laser treatment is costly and calls for large equipment.

2. Multiple Treatments

After the initial therapy, patients often do not completely recover from their addiction problems. Hence, one therapy session may not be enough to provide complete relief. It may take a few treatments. Depending on the severity and length of the ailment, it usually requires a series of treatments ranging from 8 to 30.

3. It Might Not Be Effective Alone for Chronic or Heavy Dependencies

When dependency on drugs and alcohol is very severe, one might need to combine this treatment with a supervised detox program. This is especially true for those who are severely alcohol dependent, or dependent on substances such as benzodiazepines.

For those with long-term addiction issues, inpatient rehabilitation may be a better option to begin with, and sometimes removing yourself from the home environment is necessary to focus on recovery. However, as part of an aftercare or recovery plan, cold laser therapy may be beneficial for those leaving rehab.

4. Studies are still in their infancy

Although cold laser therapy has been used for decades as a pain management tool, its application for the treatment of addiction is relatively new. The studies conducted so far are limited but promising. However, despite limited studies, cold laser therapy is known to be safe.

Takeaway

Laser therapy has been used for many years in medicine for several purposes, including dealing with pain. In addition, laser therapy decreases anxiety and cravings. The potential benefits of cold laser therapy far outweigh its drawbacks, making it an innovative method of addressing addiction issues.

However, it’s important to note that cold laser therapy, and other forms of therapy are not a cure for addiction. They should only be considered as complementary therapies that can help you manage your addiction cravings, and should not be viewed as a standalone treatment. While its true many people have found success with cold laser therapy, like all treatments, they don’t always help with some individuals.