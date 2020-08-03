Laser Hair Removal: Benefits, Side Effects, and Cost in 2020

Many women struggle with having too much hair on the face or body, which can have negative effects on their self-esteem. Every woman has hair on various parts of their bodies but in different amounts, and most of them do not like to have any follicle or hair. Also, they feel much more attractive when they have all of the unwanted hair removed.

In that matter, they are using various methods, such as tweezing, waxing, electrolysis, and more. When it comes to effectiveness, each method has its benefits and downsides. On the other hand, with the development of medicine, we have some modern methods with improved effectivity, such as laser hair removal, which represents one of the most efficient ways of hair removal.

One of the main reasons why so many people are choosing this method of hair removal is because laser hair removal is much more convenient, and you won’t feel any pain like with other methods like waxing or tweezing. If you are interested in setting an appointment to see a dermatologist and have this process done, you should contact Sea Mist Medspa. Moreover, in this article, we are going to analyze more about all of the benefits, possible side-effects, and cost of this cosmetic treatment.

How does The Process work?

Laser hair removal represents a complicated procedure which needs to be adapted for each particular person and its type of skin, hair color, and age. This procedure is using an intense beam of laser light witch is pulsating into the skin and weakens the roots of the hair. However, you should know that this procedure requires some time before it is successful because the hair will fall over time for around one month after the session. Also, you will need several procedures until the loss of hair is permanent. Also, since the laser will treat the roots under your skin, the doctor will provide you with proper medication to feel no pain.

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

The main reason why you should choose laser hair removal instead of any other type of similar cosmetic procedures is that this treatment guarantees a permanent loss of unwanted hair. However, the effectiveness is not the same for every person, and while in most cases, it will require three or four treatments, some will need more than seven. Moreover, it is more beneficial than other methods because they will require constant treatment. In that matter, laser hair removal is the most effective method available today, with a fast, painless, and precise procedure, unlike any others.

The process of hair removal with a laser will provide the patient with a safe and precise way of losing unwanted hair, and it will not leave any redness or cause irritation like it can be the case with waxing. Also, it is one of the fastest types of hair removal because the laser can remove and treat skin and hair within seconds, which means that some smaller procedures can only last for a few minutes.

Potential Side-Effects

Besides the fact that this type of hair removal is the most effective and only one that provides the permanent loss of hair, there is also a possibility for some side-effects. On the other hand, in most cases, any sort of side-effects could last only for a couple of days after the procedure, and most of them will not cause any sort of serious issues. Some of the possible side-effects that could occur are scarring, sunburns, swelling, but all of these problems usually disappear after a few days.

Nonetheless, there are some rare cases where people might get permanent traces of this procedure. Furthermore, you should know that this treatment requires proper preparation, and you should not wax your hair at least two weeks before the laser hair removal. Also, the technology is constantly advancing, which is affecting this procedure to become more efficient over time, and with fewer chances for any side-effects.

The Cost of Laser Hair Removal

The average price of this treatment is usually around 200$, but you should know that it can vary according to the area you want to be treated, and the amount of hair you want to remove. Also, other factors can define the price, such as the quality of service, the status of a dermatologist who will make the procedure, and more. On the other hand, the number of procedures is most important, since it will get much more expensive if you need seven procedures. The area of the body and amount of hair you want to remove is also affecting the price.

Conclusion

While there are many benefits, you should also be aware of potential risks for your skin, and the best way to prevent any issues is to prepare for the procedure and contact the dermatologist before the treatment. The most important is to avoid any other sort of hair removal like waxing before this treatment since laser hair removal might leave much bigger sunburns on your skin and cause irritation.

Also, during the process, the laser is affecting the roots of hair a few millimeters under the skin, and the doctor will provide the patient with a medicine that will help provide him to avoid the feel of any pain.

The technology in medicine is constantly evolving, with new and more effective methods being introduced from time to time. When it comes to laser hair removal, it is the most efficient method today, which can guarantee the permanent loss of unwanted hair, unlike any other methods. There is only a minor chance for any side-effects, while we can have benefits like avoiding the ingrown hairs, getting softer skin, there will be no marks from the procedure, and the results are permanent.

Moreover, there are many positive effects on the mental state of a person that is going under this procedure, especially if that person had an issue with having too much hair, which, as a result, can have lower confidence. You will feel more attractive and relaxed with this treatment because it will make your skin more beautiful and healthier.