Lana Del Rey Causes Uproar As She Blasts Other Female Artists

Lana Del Rey (34) caused quite a stir on social media after she slammed rival female singers for their success. The singer took aim at Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Camila Cabello. In a statement fans begged her to delete, the songstress slammed her rivals’ number ones as she tried to justify her own music on Thursday amid the lockdown.

“Summertime Sadness” singer attacked the very premise of their songs about “being sexy, wearing no clothes, f****** and cheating”.

Her fans felt embarrassed for her, and one of them wrote, leading the way for others: “I love you so much Lana but you don’t need to s*** on other women to make a point”. The pop star got agitated and fired back at trolls accusing her of “glamorizing abuse” when she was singing about being in love in a relationship that isn’t perfect.

Lana branded trolls’ comments “pathetic” for slamming her “sometimes submissive or passive role in my relationships”. Instead, the pop diva insisted she was being “honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships” she has experienced romantically.

The singer announced she will be dropping an album and two books of poetry on September 5th, where she would be channeling all her feelings about the music industry.