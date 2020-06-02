Kehlani Slammed Lana Del Rey Over Instagram Post On Riots

It has not been a good month for Lana Del Rey who called out a list of artists, predominantly Black women, over alleged double standards in the music industry.

In wake of the recent string of protests across America, Lana Del Rey joined the LA Protests in solidarity with those marching for justice for George Floyd. However, she’s found herself facing even more backlash.

Lana Del Rey hit the streets of Los Angeles to protest she shared footage of some of the protesters on the streets. However, she failed to realize that many protesters have been getting threats on social media due to attending these large gatherings, specifically from white supremacists and far-right groups.

Kehlani reacted on social media immediately after it was posted. “Please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f*** and a very poor choice of moments to post. by all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your fuckin comments on man”, she tweeted before clarifying that this wasn’t intended as an invitation to attack Lana. “it’s not about her don’t make it about her it’s about furthering endangering the lives of black people. it’s about responsibility”.

Since then, Lana Del Rey has taken down the original post but hasn’t addressed the backlash.