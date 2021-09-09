The Famous Lakes of  Kashmir

Kashmir is known for its dazzling snowcapped mountains, beautiful, lush green valleys, and lakes surrounded by unmatched tranquility. Those amazing views of lakes amidst scenic views with the backdrop of the Himalayan ranges indeed leave you speechless.

1. Dal Lake

Dal Lake should be on the top of your list as it is one of the most popular lakes in Kashmir and is located in Srinagar. It is visited by every tourist here who takes advantage of the houseboat stay and shikhara rides to enjoy the stunning view of the gardens and surrounding mountains. One can explore some islands and shop from floating markets. Other popular activities that are available in Dal Lake include kayaking, canoeing, and swimming.

2. Manasbal Lake

Manasbal Lake is a beautiful option after Dal lake and is a bird watcher’s paradise. Home to many aquatic birds, the lake offers a charming view with its beautiful clean water reflecting the nature around it. There are two elegant Mughal Garden built by Nur Jahan near the lake. Ornithologists and bird watchers love being here and can spend hours looking for rare birds. Visitors can also enjoy sightseeing, trekking, and campsite stay near the lake.

3. Nagin Lake

It is a must to visit another beautiful lake during your Kashmir trip, and it is Nagin Lake surrounded by greenery. Get ready to enjoy a peaceful and authentic experience when you visit the Nagin Lake offers, which is an offshoot of the Dal Lake. Surrounded by hills, one can enjoy a shikara ride, stay in a houseboat or simply relax by the side of the lake. Tourists can swim and dive in the enchanting water body that is sure to fill your heart with joy.

4. Surinsar Lake

Surinsar Lake is the ideal spot for all nature lovers who are looking forward to some peaceful and serene moments. One can get the best experience of the lake during the summer months when the lake is filled with lotus flowers. It is truly a heavenly and unforgettable experience to glimpse the lake early in the morning. Enjoy the water-based lotus garden and keep your camera ready to catch some perfect moments of nature.

5. Wullar Lake

Wular Lake is a popular attraction near Srinagar and is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. Tourists can enjoy a panoramic view of the lake with waters of the purest kind. You are sure to get mesmerized by the Wular Lake and its scenic location with stunning views all around. Enjoy water sports such as water skiing, boating g, and some local fish delicacies. Visit the nearby Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, or plan a picnic by the side of the lake.

6. Gangabal Lake

Gangabal lake is located at the foothills of Mount Haramukh and offers the most alluring scenic views for nature lovers. Also known as Haramukh Ganga, it is seen as one of the most ravishing lakes of Kashmir. Home to many species of fishes, it is brimming with species such as brown trout and rainbow. Get the best experience of your trip here and engage in fishing, trekking, camping, and photography at this lake. Look forward to an offbeat experience near Gangabal lake that is a perfect retreat for all nature lovers.

7. Gadsar Lake

Gadsar Lake is among the highest lakes in Kashmir and is considered to be a hidden gem of the region. Situated in the “valley of flowers,” the lake is surrounded by an incredibly beautiful background that is a delight for nature lovers. It is also a gateway to Ladakh and is also referred to as the lake of flowers. The magnificent views of the waterbody and the flowers are totally breathtaking. Brown trout fishing, photography, and camping are popular among tourists.

8. Tso Moriri Lake

Tso Moriri Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and is located in the Ladakhi part of Kashmir. Look forward to an amazing experience at the highest altitude lake surrounded by incredible views. The peaceful nature and calm surroundings will fill you with a serenity never experienced before. Enjoy trekking and camping near the Tso Moriri Lake and admire the marvelous beauty of the Rupso Valley. Visit the Korzok Monastery nearby and feast your eyes on the magnificent natural view of the snow-capped peaks and the Changthang plateau.

9. Pangong Lake

Pangong Lake is located near Leh-Ladakh and is known as the blue water lake because of its crystal-clear blue water. The sublime beauty and beautiful landscape of the region and those impeccable blue waters create a paradise-like feeling for the tourists. Notice the changing hues of the lake, which is home to a large number of ducks and gulls. The enchanting lake is an extremely picturesque spot for bird watching, and one often finds bird lovers camping here to look for the various migratory birds. Other activities to enjoy include swimming, photography, star gazing, and trekking.

10. Mansar Lake

Mansar Lake is a holy site for pilgrims and is the most visited place during the Baisakhi festival. Newly married couples come to Mansar Lake to seek the blessing of the lord Serpents and perform three ‘Parikarmas.’ There are three other famous temples nearby that are dedicated to Umapati Mahadev, Narasimha, and Goddess Durga. The lake with outstanding views and is surrounded by nature, and lush green spaces are home to fishes, tortoise, and seasonal birds. Also known as Mansar, the beautiful lake is a hub for pilgrims, and another added attraction is the annual ‘Food and Crafts Festival.’ Mansar offers marvelous facilities and activities for the tourists who come here to enjoy swimming, fishing, and bird watching.

Although some more lakes could be added here, the above-listed lakes are the most popular in Kashmir because of their location, popular activities, and historical significance.