Lady Gaga Is “Looking Forward To Being A Mom” As She Is “Completely In Love” With Michael

Lady Gaga already has an incredibly successful career under her belt, but it seems now that her priorities have changed. The star opened up to “In Style” magazine saying that her career could soon take a back seat: “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive”.

Speaking about her future goals “A star is born” actress stated: “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation” and noted that she is “completely in love” with Michael.

The singer is also focused on her charity work: “I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together”. The singer herself suffers from fibromyalgia.

Gaga once told “Vogue” that she gets really irritated when people don’t believe that fibromyalgia is real: “People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel”.