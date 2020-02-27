Imagine Being Replaced With Lady Gaga

Imagine if your ex replaced you with Lady Gaga! Like it’s not enough he dumped you, he had to find one of the most popular, richest, talented singer and actress in the world. A superstar.

That’s exactly what happened to Lindsay Crause, an opinion editor at New York Times. Her friends called her: “It was an emergency: My ex-boyfriend, I learned, had a new girlfriend. Lady Gaga”, she wrote in NYT. It is Michael Polansky, a Harvard grad who runs Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.