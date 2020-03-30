Racy Laci Is In A League Of Her Own

Laci Kay Somers has become one of the greatest Instagram models. Her photos and videos are viewed millions of times. Laci modeled in magazines such as GlamRock and Playboy. With a passion for beauty, Laci makes it a point to do her own makeup and hair whenever she has a photo shoot.
In many of her photoshoots, it becomes apparent how athletic she really is. Laci has done an excellent job of combining her passions in life and this is obvious every time she steps in front of the camera.
