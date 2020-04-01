Kylie Jenner Put Her Curves On Display In A High-Rise Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner shared some provocative shots on her Instagram on Tuesday while in self-quarantine at her home in LA. She was only wearing a high-cut bodysuit in nude color.

After sharing a photo with her 168 million followers, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a snap of her daughter Stormi while in self-isolation.

Earlier, the 22-year old billionaire and owner of the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin donated $1 million for fighting coronavirus outbreak. Kylie also announced that both of her companies will begin producing hand sanitizer for hospitals throughout Southern California. Each bottle will have a message “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities”.

Earlier this month Kylie called for all “millenials” to take coronavirus outbreak seriously and stay at home.