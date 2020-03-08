Kylie Jenner Posted A Powerful Video Celebrating Sister’s Love

In the spirit of International Women Day, March 8th, Kylie Jenner posted a video of sisters smiling, having fun, and hugging each other. In the video are Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie. Kendall is supposedly “sleeping in the car”. Kylie posted: “God Bless you Kris Jenner for my sisters”.

It looks like all is well between sisters, regardless of their brawls, fights and often disagreements. Kylie sent a powerful message in the video which was viewed more than 3 million times in just a couple of hours and more than 5000 comments.