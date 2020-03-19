Kylie Jenner Answers The Call Of US Surgeon General And Shares A Message On Instagram

Mary McFarren
Image source: Instagram

The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called on Kylie Jenner and social-media influencers to help get young people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social-media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying”, Adams said on Thursday. He also called for NBA players Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. The two NBA stars recently tested positive for the coronavirus, despite not showing symptoms.

Kylie Jenner answered the call and shared a message pointed toward mostly young people.

