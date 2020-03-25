Mason Disick Says In A Video That Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Not Back Together

If you want to know what’s really going down in someone’s household, just ask the kids of the family. They are oftentimes bluntly honest.

Mason Disick (10) hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 24) and decided to answer questions from the public. When asked if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together he answered:

Travis and Kylie’s relationship has been at the center of headlines since its inception, but after they broke up in October 2019, rumors of a romance rekindled have run rampant.

While Mason was occupying his boredom by telling grown folks’ business, Travis was sharing a sweet daddy-daughter date video of himself with Stormi.