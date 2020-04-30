Kylie Jenner Flashed Diamond Ring On Her Wedding Finger

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, 22, has been isolating with her on/off boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi and now she flashed a new diamond ring on her wedding finger, triggering rumors that they are engaged.

The reality TV star (22) shared pictures and a video of her the sparkler on her left hand yesterday as she showed off her new manicure. It is unclear how and where she got her nails manicured since she is supposedly in self-isolation.

They are spending the time at Kylie’s new California mansion, while she’s also invited her best pal Stassie Karanikolaou to join them at the plush pad. Kylie and Travis started dating following her split from Tyga in 2017 but broke up back in September. However, it was recently rumored that they got back together at the start of the year.