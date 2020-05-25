Kylie Jenner Shares A Sneak Peek Into Stormi’s Luxurious Bedroom

Kylie Jenner has given fans a sneak peek into her daughter Stormi’s luxurious bedroom, proving that the 2-year old is living the high life. The 22-year old billionaire showed off Stormi’s fancy bedroom equipped with a plasma TV set and a huge closet with her clothes neatly stacked and color-coded.

Stormi also has a huge playhouse that sits in her garden which was a present from her grandma Kris Jenner for Christmas last year.

Kylie’s hideaway boasts an impressive seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 20-car garage sitting on 0.83 acres of land. The place features a pool with open-wall rooms that surround it and a tennis court. The make-up entrepreneur got it for a bargain price of $36 million.