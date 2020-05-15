Did Kylie Jenner Shave Her Head?

Kylie’s fans were taken aback by what could be a bold new look for Kylie as she starred alongside sister Kendall in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new video. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were showing off some moves on a tennis court as Ariana and Justin belt out the lyrics to “Stuck With U”.

A fan account made an observation about Kylie in the video asking if she was channeling Britney Spears for a shaved-headed look. Britney shaved her head back in 2007.

A clip recently resurfaced from reality clip “Life of Kylie” in which she claims she’s fed up with fame, comparing herself to Kendall, Justin’s wife Hailey and Bella Hadid.

“They look so good every day,” she said, “Sometimes I wish I could do what they do but it’s not me.”