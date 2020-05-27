Fans Dub Kylie Jenner “Vain” And Beg Her To Delete Her IG Page

The self-made billionaire and Kylie Cosmetics founder has been documenting her time in lockdown while posing and playing dress-up. It appears that her unrealistic standards are becoming increasingly tiresome for fans.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie praised her makeup skills as she captioned her most recent snap: “I’m pretty good at this makeup stuff”. Wearing a shimmering pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a heavy eyebrow, and long lashes, the reality TV siren looked glamourous.

Despite racking up over seven million likes by admiring fans, hundreds of trolls rushed to the post to beg the star to delete her profile.

“How do you expect us all to live up to looking like this in lockdown? You’re spreading such unrealistic expectations. Please delete your account. You are everywhere and there’s no escaping you!” raged one fuming follower. Another barked: “Kylie you are sooooo vain. It’s laughable!”.