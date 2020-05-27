Fans Dub Kylie Jenner “Vain” And Beg Her To Delete Her IG Page

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been blasted by fans for being vain. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has annoyed some of her 178 million Instagram followers after praising her own makeup skills.

Image source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Kylie praised her makeup skills as she captioned her most recent snap: “I’m pretty good at this makeup stuff”. Wearing a shimmering pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a heavy eyebrow, and long lashes, the reality TV siren looked glamourous.

Image source: Instagram

Despite racking up over seven million likes by admiring fans, hundreds of trolls rushed to the post to beg the star to delete her profile.

Image source: Instagram

“How do you expect us all to live up to looking like this in lockdown? You’re spreading such unrealistic expectations. Please delete your account. You are everywhere and there’s no escaping you!” raged one fuming follower. Another barked: “Kylie you are sooooo vain. It’s laughable!”.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

54 − 47 =