Did Kylie Jenner Tricked Everyone With “No Makeup, Makeup” Look?

Kylie Jenner shared some pics, claiming that she’s wearing no make-up. Video is very shaky, going back and forth to and from her face, so it makes it hard to tell. Some nitty-gritty critics went on to say that the use of foundation and mascara are visible, as well as lip gloss or nude lipstick and blush.

“No makeup, makeup” is the ultimate solution for naturally-looking dewy skin, bright eyes, and flushed cheeks. But while the end result looks pretty minimal, the process to get there requires hard work. Foundation, concealer, eye shadow, lip gloss, and mascara are used in abundance.



Here’s how to pull a natural look without covering up your freckles.