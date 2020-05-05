Kylie Jenner Reveals Met Gala Dress Malfunction

Kylie Jenner has revealed the hilarious wardrobe malfunction she faced at the 2018 Met Gala after her dress burst at the seams. Sharing some snaps of her donning a black slim-fit Alexander Wang dress, Kylie brings the attention to the zip on the side of her dress.

She wrote: “Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door… but it worked out and I loved it,” alongside a heart emoji.

The silver zipper stood out when Kylie posed for the cameras, but despite everyone thinking it was part of the design, Kylie has revealed it was the last-minute gaffe. The theme of the event that year was Heavenly Bodies And The Catholic Imagination.