Kylie Jenner’s Expensive Gifts For Kim And Khloe Left Fans Livid

Kylie Jenner forked up cash for this Mother’s Day and got her big sisters Kim and Khloe to two crystal clutch bags worth a whopping $5,495 each. Self-made billionaire Kylie decided to prove her love and affection for her family members by getting her hands on the lavish clutch bags made by designer Judith Leiber.

Not long after, Kim posted a video of her matching blue cheetah clutch saying: “I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother’s Day? How beautiful”.

One of the fans on Twitter fumed: “Dear lord there are people dying all over the world and this girl spends her money on this kind of s**t!”. While another raged: “Unfollowing all of these fools right now!”.