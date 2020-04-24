Jordyn Woods Hints She Misses And Loves Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner may not be the best of friends anymore, but that doesn’t mean the love isn’t still there.

After Jordyn posted a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday with a cryptic caption, her followers came to the conclusion that she was trying to send a message to her ex-BFF.

Some keen observers made the connection that the photo was taken on a special trip that Jordyn and Kylie went on last year to celebrate Kylie’s daughter Stormi’s first birthday. On January 20th, 2019, Jordyn posted a photo from their celebratory getaway in the exact same look.

The choice of throwback and caption combined had fans speculating that Jordyn was referring to Kylie as the person that she misses and loves. However, Jordyn has yet to confirm or deny who her caption was directed at, if anyone.