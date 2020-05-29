Kylie Jenner Responds To Forbes Claiming She Is Not A Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is in disbelief after Forbes reported that she is no longer a billionaire. Last year, Kylie was declared “The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever” by Forbes after selling a stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc., valuing her company at $1.2 billion. However, on Friday the business publication accused Kylie of “lying about company figures and forging tax returns,” thus “exaggerating” her wealth.

Kylie later responded on Twitter to the publication’s claims shortly after the piece dropped: “What am i even waking up to,” she wrote. “I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period”.

However, Kylie’s not going to dwell on the alleged inaccuracies in the Forbes’ article.

