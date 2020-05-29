Kylie Jenner Responds To Forbes Claiming She Is Not A Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is in disbelief after Forbes reported that she is no longer a billionaire. Last year, Kylie was declared “The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever” by Forbes after selling a stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc., valuing her company at $1.2 billion. However, on Friday the business publication accused Kylie of “lying about company figures and forging tax returns,” thus “exaggerating” her wealth.

Kylie later responded on Twitter to the publication’s claims shortly after the piece dropped: “What am i even waking up to,” she wrote. “I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period”.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

However, Kylie’s not going to dwell on the alleged inaccuracies in the Forbes’ article.

but okay 🤍 i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

this is literally the LAST thing i’m worried about right now https://t.co/vw91YGDDmE — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020