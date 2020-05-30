Kris Jenner Is Out Of Her Mind Over Kylie’s Billionaire Fraud

Forbes recently exposed Kylie Jenner for representing herself as far wealthier than she actually is. A source revealed to “The Sun” that momager Kris Jenner lost it over potential damage this could bring to the brand she spent years building. “Kris and Kylie are freaking out and fear that this is going to hurt their brand, and even worse, they could be in trouble with the government”, a source said.

A source also revealed that Kris and Kylie are going nuts about potential legal and social ramifications for Kylie Cosmetics.

Forbes report read: “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”. Forbes has recalculated Kylie’s net worth at just under $900 million.

Jenner’s lawyer, Michael Kump, demanded a retraction from Forbes in a statement Friday: “We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements”.