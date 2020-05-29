Kylie Jenner Lied About Being A Billionaire, Forbes Says

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Forbes, the publication that crowned Kylie the world’s youngest self-made billionaire two years in a row, has cast doubt on the claim by taking a look at her business ventures. The magazine had access to the accountant behind “Kylie Cosmetics”. Shown tax returns, they saw that 2016 revenues were an impressive $307 million, with Kylie’s personal income being $110 million.

Forbes wasn’t convinced claiming a rise for Kylie Cosmetics from nothing to $300 million in one year seemed a bit of a stretch. In November 2019 Coty announced it would be purchasing 51% of Kylie Cosmetics, at the price of $600 million – this would value the business at around $1.2 billion. This seemed to put Kylie on the billionaire’s map.

Image source: Forbes

The question remains: Why would Coty spend so much money on the business that could be a one-time phenomenon?

Coty’s presentation revealed Kylie’s income for 2019 as $177 million, which they said was up 40% from 2018, placing that year’s financials around $125 million. Forbes alleges that this was “nowhere near the $360 million the Jenners had led Forbes to believe”.

Image source: Instagram

There are only two possible scenarios here: the business fell by more than 50% in a year, meaning Coty had splashed out on a “high-growth brand”, or Kylie hasn’t been telling the truth about the businesses since 2016.

Image source: Instagram

Forbes stated: “More likely: the business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016 – including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers – to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth. While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear Kylie’s camp has been lying”.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 + 1 =