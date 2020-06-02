Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Focusing On Her Financials

Billionaire or not, Kylie Jenner really doesn’t want to be the focus of attention after Forbes’ documents on Friday revealed the star inflated her company’s valuation and in turn, her net worth. While the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded to the “unproven assumptions” made by the article mere hours after it was published, followers were still left wondering about Kris Jenner’s reported involvement over the allegedly forged tax returns.

A source spoke to “Entertainment Tonight”: “Kris and Kylie are best friends and there is no issue between them over the Forbes’ article. At the end of the day, Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes”.

The 22-year old make-up mogul’s lawyer, Michael Kump, even released a statement: “We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes”.

Estimated Kylie’s fortune is to be around $900 million, and Stormi’s mom burned through more than $150 million on various real estate and a private jet ($70M).