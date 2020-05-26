Kylie Jenner Shares More Bikini And Dress-Up Pics

Kylie Jenner served her fans some major looks that left her big sister Kim Kardashian stunned in her latest sizzling Instagram uploads. The make-up goddess swapped her shirt for a bikini and had a make-shift photo shoot at home.

The mom of one looked as glam as ever in her orange pants with Japanese calligraphy detailing and a bra that emphasized her curves. Like many celebs, the “KUWTK” star didn’t let being holed up at home affect her incredible physique.

The stunning snap gained much response from her 177 million followers and fellow celebs, and even Kim had to leave a comment on her sister’s stunning pic with a simple: “WOW”.

It’s rumored Kylie is isolating with rapper and her baby daddy Travis Scott. The pair have successfully co-parented 2-year old Stormi since their split in 2019.