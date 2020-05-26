Kylie Jenner Shares More Bikini And Dress-Up Pics

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Kylie Jenner served her fans some major looks that left her big sister Kim Kardashian stunned in her latest sizzling Instagram uploads. The make-up goddess swapped her shirt for a bikini and had a make-shift photo shoot at home.

Image source: Instagram

The mom of one looked as glam as ever in her orange pants with Japanese calligraphy detailing and a bra that emphasized her curves. Like many celebs, the “KUWTK” star didn’t let being holed up at home affect her incredible physique.

Image source: Instagram

The stunning snap gained much response from her 177 million followers and fellow celebs, and even Kim had to leave a comment on her sister’s stunning pic with a simple: “WOW”.

It’s rumored Kylie is isolating with rapper and her baby daddy Travis Scott. The pair have successfully co-parented 2-year old Stormi since their split in 2019.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

44 − = 43