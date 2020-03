Kylie posted new pics on Instagram of her and her sister Kendall in matching bright yellow and green swim suites. Two sisters looked gorgeous while posing for the camera and hugging each other.

Photos were liked more than 1.5 million times and gathered over 7K comments. One of the silly comments with most replies was: “Does anyone else see her short toe in the last pic or is it just me ????”. As it turns out many other people do too.