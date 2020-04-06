Mob Wife To Khloe: “You Can Make-Believe Breaking Up My Fights Anytime”

Image source: YouTube/ Eonline

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo took to social media to give her two cents of Kim and Kourtney’s epic KUWTK brawl.  She commentated a blow-by-blow account of what happened when 39-year-old Kim got slap happy with sister Kourtney, 40, and it has certainly caused a stir. She captioned the video: “Keeping up with the slaps”.

Khloe commented on the post, saying: “I freaking love you!!!!!…you are awesome! That made me laugh!” Drita replied: “@khloekardashian love u right back girl️.. you can make believe breaking up my fights anytime” and continued: “This is priceless. I don’t know why they’re fighting – who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably stole her tanning cream and never returned it”.

Image source: Pagesix.com

Watching sister Kendall Jenner, 24, wasn’t immune from critique either and her passive stance in the fight was brought to attention by Drita: “Kendall is like, ‘um, guys, this is getting dangerous and I have to model tomorrow’”.

Image source: Instagram

 

 

