Mob Wife To Khloe: “You Can Make-Believe Breaking Up My Fights Anytime”

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo took to social media to give her two cents of Kim and Kourtney’s epic KUWTK brawl. She commentated a blow-by-blow account of what happened when 39-year-old Kim got slap happy with sister Kourtney, 40, and it has certainly caused a stir. She captioned the video: “Keeping up with the slaps”.

Khloe commented on the post, saying: “I freaking love you!!!!!…you are awesome! That made me laugh!” Drita replied: “@khloekardashian love u right back girl️.. you can make believe breaking up my fights anytime” and continued: “This is priceless. I don’t know why they’re fighting – who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably stole her tanning cream and never returned it”.

Watching sister Kendall Jenner, 24, wasn’t immune from critique either and her passive stance in the fight was brought to attention by Drita: “Kendall is like, ‘um, guys, this is getting dangerous and I have to model tomorrow’”.