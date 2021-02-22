Kurt Russell Net Worth 2021 – How much is the famous actor worth?

Kurt Russell is a famous American actor who began acting at an early age of 12. His first job as an actor was on TV in a western series called The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters. At the end of 1960s, he became one of Disney’s top stars throughout the 1970s after signing a contract with the famous studio.

Since his acting career started so early in his life Russell never had any problems with money, even as a teenager. He has done a lot movies since then and got nominated for several awards too. So what is his net worth nowadays?

Early life

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts in the United States to parents Bing Russell and Louise Julia Russell. His father was an actor and his mother a dancer. He has three sisters, Jamie, Jody and Jill. Kurt Russell loved playing baseball and he played little league baseball while he was in grade school and even in high school where he made the school team. He finished his high school education at Thousand Oaks High School in 1969.

Career

Russel’s first movie role was in Elvis Presley’s It Happened at the World’s Fair but he didn’t get credit for the role. In 1983 he got a role in a movie called Silkwood and there he got nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – In the following years he took on a lot of roles in John Carpenter’s movies. You could say that Kurt is famous for his roles as the anti-hero in movies. He was the anti-hero in movies like Escape from New York (1981), the sequel of that movie Escape from L.A. (1996), The Thing (1982), and Big Trouble in Little China (1986).

He got another award nomination for his role in the television film Elvis (1979), which was also directed by John Carpenter but this time the award nomination was an Emmy. Other movies he has a role in are Fox and the Hound (1981), Overboard (1987), Tombstone (1993), Stargate (1994), Death Proof (2007), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Some more modern movies he has starred in are Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. He is also very much known for his roles in The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes.

Achievements and Awards

Kurt Russell has received quite a lot of awards and nominations over the years. As we have already mentioned he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special in Elvis and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Silkwood. He won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award, a Saturn Award, a Hollywood Film Award and a Fangoria Chainsaw Award where he was inducted into the hall of fame.

Net worth in 2021

His net worth today is thought to be around $70 million. Kurt Russell has always had the opinion that filmmaking and acting isn’t really art or something like that but it basically works like any other where a man’s will to work does everything. Most of the money he has made so far has been from his acting career. Some of his highest grossing movies are Soldier which made $15 million and Escape from L.A. which made $10 million.