Kristina Rihanoff Wants To Pair Up With Nicole Scherzinger For “Strictly”

Former “Strictly come dancing” professional Kristina Rihanoff would be up for a return to the show and dreams of coupling up with Nicole Scherzinger, Pussycat Doll, and X Factor judge. If Kristina’s wish were granted, it would make them the first same-sex couple to compete on the show.

“Dancing On Ice” also saw its first same-sex couple during the latest contest, with an opening show that saw skating partners Matt Evers and Ian “H” Watkins. Kristina said that she would be willing to come back, that same-sex couple is long overdue and that she’s willing to make it a reality.

“She’s an incredible dancer and musician, so she’d be amazing feeling the music. She’s very good-looking too!”, Kristina commented.

Kristina spent 8 years in the “Strictly” and even met her husband rugby legend, Ben Cohen, on the show.