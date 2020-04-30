Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler’s Divorce Is Turning Ugly

Kristin Cavallari’s split from Jay Cutler is becoming increasingly nasty after the Hills star accused her estranged husband of “punishing” her financially. The mom of three filed divorce papers on Wednesday claiming that Jay is withholding money from her and blocking her from buying a new home for her and their kids.

The couple’s marriage started crumbling last year, and Kristin immediately began searching for the new home for her and the boys. TMZ reported that the reality star and the former NFL player are still living under the same roof and the toxic atmosphere is taking a toll on their children.

The trouble began when they returned from their family vacation in the Bahamas, where they spent the first part of the isolation.

This comes after the pair already started clashing over child custody, with Jay filing for divorce first and asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three sons. Three days after Jay’s, Kristin has asserted herself as the boys’ primary caregiver and as such believes she should have them with her full-time, with Jay having visitation rights.

Just a few days ago Kristin wrote on Instagram: “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of”.