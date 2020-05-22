Kristen Bell Reveals Her 5-Year Old Daughter Is Still In Diapers

Kristen Bell (39) revealed that she and Dax Shepard’s (45) daughter, Delta (5), is still wearing diapers.

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that. We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet'”, Kristen told Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson of Lincoln (7) in “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell” episode.

The couple wasn’t as lucky with their younger daughter Delta. “Currently, my youngest is 5-and-a-half, still in diapers”, she shared. “It’s real relative, isn’t it?” Rudolph, who has four children, replied. “Yes, because every kid is so different”, Bell agreed.

Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and married in 2013 in a secret courthouse ceremony. They share two daughters, Lincoln born in 2013 and Delta in 2014.

